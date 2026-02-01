 Big Announcement For Stock Market Traders, STT Hiked In Budget 2026, F&O Tax Raised To 0.05% & 0.15%
Budget 2026 has increased STT on Futures to 0.05 percent and Options to 0.15%, raising trading costs for active investors. Share buybacks will now attract capital gains tax, making stock market investments more expensive for both domestic and foreign investors.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 12:43 PM IST
Budget 2026 has increased STT on Futures to 0.05 percent and Options to 0.15 percent. |

New Delhi: Budget 2026 has brought major news for people who actively trade in the stock market. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on Futures and Options (F&O) trades. This means higher trading costs for investors, especially those who trade daily in derivatives.

Along with this, the government has also announced that capital gains tax will now apply on share buybacks. Earlier, buybacks were seen as a tax-efficient way for companies to return money to shareholders.

STT is charged at the time of the trade, whether the investor makes a profit or a loss.

India introduced STT on 1 October 2004. The aim was to make tax collection easier and reduce tax evasion. Later, even when Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax was brought back in 2018, STT continued.

What Has Changed in Budget 2026?

The government has clearly increased the tax burden on F&O trading.

Futures STT: Increased from 0.02 percent to 0.05 percent

Options STT: Increased from 0.10 percent to 0.15 percent

This means futures traders will now pay more than double the earlier tax on every transaction.

- In the previous budget too, STT was raised. At the same time, capital gains tax was also increased:

- LTCG went up from 10 percent to 12.5 percent

- STCG went up from 15 percent to 20 percent

- So traders are now paying higher taxes at multiple levels.

Impact on Traders and Investors

The direct impact of this move is higher transaction costs. Active retail traders who do frequent F&O trades will feel the maximum impact.

Brokerage firms and asset managers believe that the combined effect of higher STT and capital gains tax reduces the attractiveness of equity and derivatives trading.

Share Buyback Now Taxable

Another big change is that returns from share buybacks will now be taxed under capital gains. Earlier, buybacks were considered tax-efficient for investors. This move increases the tax burden on shareholders.

Why FPIs Are Unhappy?

Market experts say these decisions are negative for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). FPIs wanted LTCG tax to be removed, even if STT was increased.

But the government did not remove LTCG and instead raised STT. This is seen as a “double negative” for foreign investors and may impact derivative volumes and foreign investment sentiment in the coming days.

