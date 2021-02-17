Union Bank Of India wins World HRD Congress Awards

Union Bank of India was awarded “Best Service Provider” in Human Resources and also the best institution for “Excellence in Learning & Development” at the 29th Global HRD Congress awards function held at Mumbai on February 16, 2021. Kalyan Kumar, Chief General Manager, HR was named as “Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year”. Vinayak V Tembhurane, General Manager, HR, received the coveted award on his behalf. Global HRD Congress Awards are given to institutions annually for the best HR practices under different categories. Eminent jury which consists of best in industry will select the organizations taking into account their remarkable achievements in HR.