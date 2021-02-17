Sensex tanks 400 points, Nifty 50 by 104; HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and TCS major losers

Equity benchmark Sensex slumped 400 points on Wednesday tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and TCS amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 400.34 points or 0.77 per cent lower at 51,703.83, and the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 104.55 points or 0.68 per cent to 15,208.90.

Nestle India was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, HDFC twins and Dr Reddy's.

On the other hand, SBI, PowerGrid, NTPC and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.