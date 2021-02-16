Sensex, Nifty 50 end marginally lower; PowerGrid rallies 6%

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid a mixed trend in global markets.

After touching a lifetime high of 52,516.76 in opening session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 49.96 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 52,104.17.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty inched 1.25 points or 0.01 per cent lower to 15,313.45.

Axis Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Infosys, SBI and HUL.