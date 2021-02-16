Petrol price up by Rs 2.26 and Rs 2.34 per litre in Mumbai and New Delhi in last 7 days

Fuel prices have moved upwards even today (16 February). Indian oil marketing companies are unable to provide any relief to motorists as pressure on crude oil prices in global markets rises. On Monday, oil prices in the global market were at a 13-month high.

Today, petrol prices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru were up by 29 paise, 30 paise, 26 paise, 26 paise, and 31 paise respectively. In the case of diesel, its price has gone up by 38 paise, 35 paise, 33 paise, 35 paise, and 37 paise in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru respectively.

On 16 February in the financial capital, petrol was priced at Rs 95.75 per litre and diesel at Rs 86.72 per litre. In the last seven days, petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.26 and diesel by Rs 2.73.

In New Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 89.29 and Rs 79.70 per litre respectively. In the last seven days, petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.34 and diesel price by Rs 2.57.

On Tuesday, petrol was priced at Rs 90.54, Rs 91.45, and Rs 92.28 per litre and diesel at Rs 83.29, Rs 84.77, and Rs 84.49, in Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru respectively.