Union Bank Of India, MD & CEO Rajkiran Rai G inaugurates Temple Management System In AP

Chief Minsiter of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy and MD& CEO of Union Bank of India Rajkiran Rai G jointly inaugurated Temple Management System at camp office at Tadepalli, Andhra Pradesh. The information pertaining to online services, essential services for pilgrims, temple profiles, asset management, calendar services, holiday management, revenue expenditure details and stock details are included in the Temple Management System.

Devotees now have the opportunity to contribute the donations either through e-hundi or QR code.

For the first time, Union Bank of India has implemented the online payment system at Annavaram Temple situated in Andhra Pradesh and by the end of this month the online payment system will be implemented in 11 Temples of Andhra Pradesh. The new system will facilitate the transaction smoothly and transparently without any scope of discrepancy while performing spiritual rituals in temples