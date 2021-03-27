Union Bank Of India launches “Uni-Carbon Card”

Union Bank of India launched “UNI – CARBON CARD”, an HPCL co-branded credit card on the Rupay platform of NPCI on March 26, 2021. Speaking on the occasion Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO Union Bank of India, said “It is a unique card designed with association one of the largest Public Sector Bank, Union Bank of India and HPCL, a leader is fuel retail and Rupay – India’s largest card payment network. It will create an opportunity to create value for the customers.”

“Union Bank of India is committed to customer centric products and processes that enhance ease of living. As a Bank, it is our desire to understand the needs of our customers and provide them with solutions that cater to their needs. The Union Bank HPCL Co-branded credit card takes us another step closer to making India a less-cash economy, realizing ‘Digital India’ vision of our Prime Minister.” he added.