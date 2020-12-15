UK Foreign Secy Dominic Raab announces 'enhanced trade partnership' with India to boost bilateral trade, investment

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday announced a closer collaboration with India on an 'enhanced trade partnership', which will boost bilateral trade and investment in both nations.

During his bilateral visit in New Delhi with External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, Raab said: "The UK and India have an invaluable and indispensable partnership, and we look forward to strengthening it in the years ahead. Together we can deliver an Enhanced Trade Partnership next year, combine our cyber security expertise to protect our citizens and join forces to protect global health and promote things like vaccine production." According to an official release by the British High Commission in India, the enhanced trade partnership will unlock economic benefit for the UK and India, and will boost bilateral trade and investment ahead of a future Free Trade Agreement, which already stands at almost 24 billion euros and grew by 11 per cent in the last financial year.

As a major power in the Indo-Pacific region, closer UK-India economic, scientific and security ties will boost growth and create job for Britons and Indians and bring together the expertise of both countries to advance medicine and research, according to the High Commission.

Raab also asserted the UK's ambition of a strengthened UK-India relationship over the next 10 years during his visit.