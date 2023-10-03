Uber Launches 'Uber Sustainovate' Startup Challenge in India, Winner To Be Awarded $120,000 Grant | Uber

Uber announced 'Uber Sustainovate’, a Startup Challenge looking for innovative solutions to fast track the adoption of sustainable mobility in India. The competition, in partnership with Startup India and nasscom AI, is designed to award startups that produce the best workable ideas that would help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in the country.

The winning startup would be awarded a grant of $120,000 (approximately Rs 1 crore), and the top 3 entries would be awarded mentorship sessions with the tech leadership of Uber in India in order to help them sharpen their skills and competencies.

Read Also Uber's Driver Advisory Council Expands Its Reach To Nine Cities

Uber's net-zero emissions by 2040

In a statement the company said, as the leading ride-sharing company, Uber is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 and has been continuously working to reduce tailpipe emissions. With the aim to promote an ecosystem where startups are incentivised to work on emergence of sustainable solutions, Uber Sustainovate will provide a platform for visionary startups that are eager to turn their ambition to action.

Commenting on the startup challenge, Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director of Engineering, and Site Lead for Bangalore, Uber said, “We have always believed that the energy transition in the mobility sector can only succeed if industry and technology work together. Startups can be the source of new and path-breaking solutions given the tech talent density that exists in India. Uber Sustainovate is our way to ignite these possibilities as we work together towards building sustainable mobility solutions for India and from India.”

Participating startups would have the option to choose from one of the following four tracks to focus their ideas on:

● Smart infrastructure and charging solutions

● Easy discovery of charging infra - better interoperability

● Making the economics more viable for drivers/commercial fleet owners

● Improving asset utilisation

The startup challenge is open for entries up to October 18, 2023. Registration will be followed by multiple rounds of shortlisting, based on overarching ideas, proof of concept, working prototypes, and overall alignment with Uber’s sustainability mission and values. The winner will be announced in January 2024, after a final jury round.

Startups passionate about driving change in the mobility sector are encouraged to register online through this link. Detailed guidelines and submission requirements will be provided to facilitate seamless participation.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)