Uber launches Corporate Shuttle service for businesses getting back to work

Uber today launched Uber Corporate Shuttle, a new way for companies to help employees get to and from work, safely and affordably in the New Normal.

Uber Corporate Shuttle is a customised commute service for companies, offering seating capacity for anywhere between 10-50 employees in a single vehicle. Using Uber’s core technology to ensure a reliable, safe and cost-effective ride, the service helps companies deliver on their sustainability goals by helping decongest cities, reduce pollution and free up office parking spaces.

Uber Corporate Shuttle includes a comprehensive set of safety measures, including a Go Online Checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers and mandatory driver education on safety SOPs.

The service will be available across Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Abhinav Mittoo, Head of Uber for Business, India & South Asia, said, “Uber Corporate Shuttle helps companies put their employees first. They get to and from work safely, without the stress of traffic jams, expense of parking and car maintenance. And by making it easy for employees to give up their cars, the service can reduce congestion, pollution and emissions in our cities. It is an honour to help India get back to work safely after a tough 20 months.”

This is the first product from Uber’s High Capacity Vehicles program to be launched in India which has been specifically developed keeping in mind the unique challenges faced by office-goers in India and other emerging markets. A significant share of the work related to the technology and product build-out for Uber Corporate Shuttle is being led by Uber’s technology team based out of Bangalore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:49 PM IST