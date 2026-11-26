Uber | File Image

Mumbai: Global ride-hailing major Uber has appointed former Zomato CEO Rakesh Ranjan as President of Uber India and South Asia, strengthening its leadership team as the company looks to accelerate regional growth and innovation.

The appointment, announced on Thursday, will take effect from January 4, 2027. Ranjan will report to Dom Taylor, Uber's Regional General Manager for Asia Pacific.

Leadership Transition

Before joining Uber, Ranjan served as Chief Executive Officer of edtech company Allen Online. He brings extensive leadership experience across consumer technology, digital platforms and business operations.

Ranjan previously spent eight years at Zomato, where he joined in 2017 and subsequently became CEO of its food ordering and delivery business. He also held leadership positions across Zomato Gold and sales operations.

Taylor said the appointment followed a search spanning more than three months, highlighting the strategic importance of India and South Asia to Uber's global growth ambitions.

India's Growing Importance

India remains one of Uber's most significant international markets, ranking third globally in terms of trips, behind the US and Brazil. It is also the company's second-largest market by number of earners. The ride-hailing platform currently operates across more than 200 Indian cities, with over 20 lakh monthly active drivers earning through its network.

India also houses Uber's largest technology centres outside the US, located in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. These facilities contribute to the company's global technology development and operational capabilities.

Future Growth Strategy

Ranjan emphasised that improving everyday mobility experiences would remain central to Uber's regional strategy. His priorities include dependable transportation services, greater value for passengers and improved earning opportunities for drivers.

The leadership transition comes as India's digital mobility ecosystem continues to evolve, creating opportunities for ride-hailing platforms to expand their services and strengthen customer engagement.

With Ranjan's experience in managing large-scale consumer businesses, Uber aims to build on its established market presence while driving innovation across India and South Asia.

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