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The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Karnataka government's appeal challenging a High Court ruling that permitted bike taxi operations in the state, providing significant relief to ride-hailing platforms Ola, Uber and Rapido.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the decision leaves intact the Karnataka High Court's Jan 23 judgment, which overturned restrictions on bike taxi services and allowed operators to seek necessary transport permits.

The ruling enables bike taxi services to continue in Karnataka, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

The Karnataka High Court had held that motorcycles qualified as transport vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

It ruled that transport authorities could not reject permit applications merely because the vehicles were two-wheelers.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi had allowed appeals by ANI Technologies, which operates Ola, Uber, Rapido and the Bike Taxi Welfare Association.

The appeals challenged an April 2025 single-judge order that prohibited bike taxi operations until the state government introduced a dedicated policy.

The division bench directed transport authorities to examine applications for registering motorcycles as transport vehicles and granting contract carriage permits.

It also clarified that authorities retained the power to prescribe necessary operational conditions.

During the January hearing, the High Court observed that bike taxis were legally permitted in 13 states.

The bench noted that Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution protects the right to practise a profession or undertake a trade or business.

While describing Karnataka's restrictions as an effective prohibition, the court maintained that the government could regulate the sector.

Karnataka had announced a ban on bike taxis in March 2024, citing women's safety concerns, alleged misuse of its existing policy and the absence of electric two-wheelers on ride-hailing platforms.

The prohibition took effect on June 16, 2025, following the single-judge order.

The High Court also referred to the Central Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, which allow bike taxi operations subject to approval from respective state governments.

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