Nitin Gadkari | File Image

Mumbai: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged state governments to adopt the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, to strengthen driver welfare, expand employment opportunities and improve app-based transport services across India.

Speaking at an industry event, Gadkari emphasised that digital mobility platforms could generate sustainable livelihoods, particularly for socially and economically disadvantaged communities.

Push For Employment

Gadkari called upon states to create favourable conditions for ride-hailing platforms, delivery services and other mobility aggregators. He highlighted how technology, innovation and entrepreneurship are transforming employment opportunities across passenger transport, food delivery and logistics. The minister also cited e-rickshaws and e-carts as examples of innovations reducing physical hardship while creating new income opportunities.

Drivers To Receive 80% Fare

Under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, drivers operating their own vehicles must receive at least 80% of the applicable fare. The framework also provides for health insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh and term insurance of at least ₹10 lakh. These measures aim to improve financial security and working conditions for drivers associated with app-based mobility platforms.

Multiple Platforms Allowed

The revised guidelines permit drivers to register and work across multiple aggregator platforms, providing greater flexibility and additional earning opportunities. Aggregators must also provide 40 hours of induction training and appoint a grievance officer accessible round the clock through their call centres. The mechanism will address complaints from both drivers and passengers.

Focus On Rural Connectivity

Gadkari stressed improving last-mile connectivity in rural India to support access to education, jobs and markets. Better transport infrastructure could also help farmers move agricultural produce to urban markets more efficiently.

The minister encouraged industry representatives to suggest regulatory improvements while ensuring consumer protection. Joint Secretary CN Singh said the revised guidelines followed consultations with states and industry stakeholders.

Gadkari reiterated that inclusive technological development remains essential to achieving India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

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