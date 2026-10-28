Eternal SBI Card Promises Savings Of Up To ₹42,000 Annually, Check Zomato, Blinkit Discounts & Fees

Eternal SBI Card offers potential annual savings of Rs 42,000 through Zomato, Blinkit and partner cashback. |

Mumbai: Eternal and SBI Card have begun accepting applications for the first 5,000 co-branded Eternal SBI credit cards after receiving nearly 5 lakh early-access requests. The card offers discounts across Zomato, Blinkit, District and Bistro, alongside cashback on selected transactions.

Customers can potentially save up to Rs 3,500 monthly, translating into annual benefits of Rs 42,000, subject to spending limits and eligibility conditions.

Annual Savings

According to the card's published FAQs, customers can earn up to Rs 2,000 in monthly instant discounts across Eternal's platforms.

An additional Rs 1,000 cashback is available on eligible partner transactions, while other qualifying purchases can earn up to Rs 500 monthly.

However, the advertised Rs 42,000 annual benefit represents the maximum potential savings rather than a guaranteed return.

Platform Discounts

The card provides a 10 percent instant discount on eligible Zomato food orders, alongside a complimentary six-month Zomato Gold membership.

Blinkit customers can receive 10 percent discounts on eligible beauty and electronics purchases and 5 percent on qualifying grocery and other orders.

District offers 10 percent discounts on eligible dining, entertainment and shopping transactions. Cardholders also receive a monthly buy-one-get-one movie ticket voucher, with savings capped at Rs 200 on the second ticket.

Bistro purchases attract a 10 percent instant discount. Combined discounts across these four platforms cannot exceed Rs 2,000 monthly.

Cashback Benefits

Cardholders receive 5 percent cashback on eligible transactions with Uber, Urban Company, ixigo and Apollo 24|7, capped at Rs 1,000 monthly.

Other qualifying retail purchases earn 1 percent cashback, subject to a Rs 500 monthly ceiling.

Cashback is credited directly to the customer's SBI Card account through statement adjustments.

However, transactions involving fuel, rent, taxes, insurance, education, utilities, jewellery, gaming and EMIs are among the excluded categories.

Fees Explained

The Eternal SBI Card carries a joining fee of Rs 499 plus GST. Its annual renewal fee is also Rs 499 plus GST.

Customers spending Rs 2 lakh during the preceding year can qualify for a renewal fee waiver.

Additional benefits include a 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver, capped at Rs 200 per statement cycle. Foreign currency transactions attract a 3.5 percent markup.

The card is available on Mastercard and RuPay networks.

Application Process

Applications are being released in phases, with eligible early-access customers receiving notifications through participating apps.

Customers can apply through Zomato, Blinkit, District or the SBI Card website.

Approved physical cards are expected to arrive within seven to 10 business days.

Eligibility Criteria

Salaried applicants must be aged between 21 and 60 years, while self-employed applicants must be between 25 and 65 years.

Applicants need a permanent Indian address within a serviceable PIN code. SBI Card will determine final approval based on creditworthiness and other eligibility requirements.