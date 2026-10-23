SBI Cards And Payment Services Reports ₹778 Crore Net Profit In Q2 FY27, Total Revenue Up 3% Year-On-Year

SBI Cards And Payment Services |

Mumbai: SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited on Friday, October 23, 2026, reported a profit after tax of ₹778 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2027, up 75 per cent from ₹445 crore in the same period last year. Total revenue for the quarter increased by 3 per cent to ₹5,302 crore from ₹5,136 crore in Q2 FY26.

Performance Overview

Return on Average Assets (ROAA) stood at 4.4 per cent in Q2 FY27, compared to 2.6 per cent in Q2 FY26. Return on Average Equity (ROAE) was 18.4 per cent, up from 12.1 per cent year-on-year.

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Business Growth

Cards-in-force increased by 8 per cent year-on-year, reaching 2.32 crore as of Q2 FY27, compared to 2.15 crore in Q2 FY26. New accounts volume grew to 11.06 lakh in Q2 FY27 from 9.36 lakh in Q2 FY26.

Spends and Receivables

Spends grew by 3 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,10,689 crore in Q2 FY27, from ₹1,07,063 crore in Q2 FY26. Receivables decreased by 2 per cent year-on-year to ₹58,376 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹59,845 crore in Q2 FY26.

Asset Quality and Capital

Gross non-performing assets were 1.90 per cent of gross advances as of September 30, 2026, down from 2.85 per cent as of September 30, 2025. Net non-performing assets were 0.77 per cent, compared to 1.29 per cent a year ago.

Capital Adequacy

The company's Capital to Risk-weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) was 26.5 per cent as of September 30, 2026, up from 22.5 per cent as of September 30, 2025. Tier I capital stood at 21.2 per cent, compared to 17.5 per cent last year.

Balance Sheet

Total Balance Sheet size was ₹71,102 crore as of September 30, 2026, up from ₹66,328 crore as of March 31, 2026. Total Advances (Net of provisions) were ₹56,532 crore, compared to ₹54,984 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.