SBI Cards And Payment Services Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: SBI Card (Representative)

SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited on Thursday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board vide its resolution dated December 21, 2023 has approved allotment of 87,650 Equity shares of Rs 10 each to the eligible employees of the Company pursuant to the exercise of options under the SBI Card - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 (ESOP Scheme 2019) at the exercise price of Rs. 152.10 per share, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs 9,50,66,96,690 consisting of 95,06,69,669 equity shares of Rs 10 each to Rs 9,50,75,73,190 consisting of 95,07,57,319 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited shares

The shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited on Thursday at 1:30 pm IST were at Rs 765.10, up by per cent.