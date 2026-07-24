SBI Card Reports Q1 FY27 Net Profit Of ₹654.44 Crore

Mumbai: SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹654.44 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Financial Performance

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹5,205.36 crore, rising 7.80 per cent from ₹4,828.52 crore in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2026. Revenue from operations increased to ₹5,040.50 crore from ₹4,913.50 crore in the preceding quarter.

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Expenses and Earnings

Total expenses for the quarter were ₹4,312.93 crore, a rise from ₹4,287.03 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Earnings per share (basic and diluted) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was ₹6.98.

Asset Quality

The company's Gross Non-Performing Assets (Stage 3 assets) as of June 30, 2026, were 2.04 per cent, down from 2.41 per cent as of March 31, 2026. Net Non-Performing Assets (Stage 3 assets) were 0.83 per cent, compared to 1.04 per cent at the end of the preceding quarter.

Equity and Capital

Paid-up equity capital increased to ₹951.61 crore as of June 30, 2026, from ₹951.60 crore as of March 31, 2026, due to an allotment of 14,257 equity shares. The capital adequacy ratio for the quarter stood at 25.64 per cent.

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results at a meeting that commenced at 2:30 PM and concluded at 4:04 PM. The company also disclosed that an additional impairment provision of ₹70 crore was carried over and above the approved Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model.

New Labour Codes Impact

The company recognized an estimated increase in provision for employee benefits amounting to ₹27 crore in the quarter due to changes related to the Government of India's new labour codes, including the Code on Wages, 2019, and the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.