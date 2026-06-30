SBI Releases Apprentice Admit Card 2026 At sbi.bank.in; Download Hall Ticket For July 11 Exam

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Apprentice admit card on the official website at sbi.bank.in . Candidates can download the admit card to be scheduled for 11 July 2026 by adding their login credentials, such as Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.

The exam will be conducted in online mode in different languages as per the state across the country. Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill 7,150 apprentice posts across the country. The admit card is an important document which ensures entry into the examination hall.

Direct Link To Download Admit Card

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026: How to Download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to access the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website, sbi.bank.in.

Step 2: Click on the Careers section available at the bottom of the homepage.

Step 3: Select Current Openings.

Step 4: Click on "ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961."

Step 5: Select the Download Call Letter link.

Step 6: Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Step 7: Submit the details to view your admit card.

Step 8: Download and print the hall ticket for future reference.

Details Mentioned on SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026

Candidates should carefully verify the information printed on the admit card. It includes:

Candidate's name

Roll Number/Registration Number

Photograph and signature

Exam date

Reporting time

Examination timings

Exam centre name

Exam centre address

Important instructions for the examination

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the State Bank of India for correction before the examination.