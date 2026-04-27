SBI Cards Q4 Profit Rises 14% To ₹609 Crore, Income At ₹5,187 Crore

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. reported a 14 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 609.3 crore in Q4 FY26, while total income grew to Rs 5,187 crore. |

Mumbai: SBI Cards posted stable growth in Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations rising to Rupees 4,934.5 crore compared to Rupees 4,673.9 crore in the year-ago period, as seen in the financial table on page 2. Total income stood at Rupees 5,187 crore, up 7 percent year-on-year, while profit before tax increased to Rupees 815.9 crore from Rupees 718.5 crore.

Profitability & Cost Management

Sequentially, performance showed improvement in profitability despite a moderation in income. Total income declined from Rupees 5,353.4 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rupees 5,187 crore in Q4, while profit after tax rose to Rupees 609.3 crore from Rupees 556.6 crore. This reflects improved cost management, with total expenses falling to Rupees 4,371.1 crore from Rupees 4,604.3 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue Stability & Finance Cost

Operationally, finance costs declined to Rupees 713.6 crore from Rupees 785.1 crore in Q3, while impairment on financial instruments reduced to Rupees 1,096.8 crore from Rupees 1,222.2 crore, indicating better credit cost trends. Fee and commission income remained strong at Rupees 2,343 crore, supporting overall revenue stability.

Net Profit & Credit Card Business Growth

For the full year FY26, total income rose to Rupees 20,707.6 crore from Rupees 18,637.2 crore in FY25, marking an 11 percent increase. Net profit for the year stood at Rupees 2,166.7 crore, up 13 percent from Rupees 1,916.4 crore in the previous year, reflecting sustained growth in the credit card business.

Asset quality also improved, with gross NPA declining to 2.41 percent from 3.08 percent a year ago, while net NPA stood at 1.04 percent. Earnings per share for the quarter rose to Rupees 6.40 from Rupees 5.62 in Q4 FY25, indicating improved shareholder returns.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on audited financial results and is not a complete financial analysis or investment advice.