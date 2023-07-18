TVS Motor Partners With Indian Army To Commemorate The 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas | Image: TVS (Representative)

To commemorate the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army on Tuesday flagged off its women motorcycle rally, in partnership with TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two and three wheelers, the company announced through an exchange filing.

All-women motorcycle rally

The all women Motorcycle Rally was flagged off by Gen. Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC Chief of Army Staff and Archana Pande, Chairperson of the Army Wives Welfare Association, and Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company from the National War Memorial, New Delhi.

This expedition celebrates the indomitable spirit of women of the Indian Army, under the aegis of Headquarters Northern Command, that is behind the Nari Sashaktikaran Women Motorcycle Rally from National War Memorial Delhi to Kargil War Memorial, Dras (Ladakh). These 25 riders will be atop TVS RONIN motorcycle, which is the industry’s first ‘modern-retro’ motorcycle from TVS Motor Company, made for those who dare to live the #Unscripted way of life. Offering a lifestyle statement that takes inspiration from the modern, new-age rider, this 225cc motorcycle has been engineered and designed with best-in-class features, to make it the perfect choice for this ride.

TVS RONIN

TVS RONIN has been designed with style, technology, and unique riding experiences to promote an unscripted lifestyle for the new generation of urban riders. Its brand philosophy - ‘Live the Unscripted life’ - stems from the motorcycle’s unique capabilities, in the city and on the open road application, making it the perfect platform for this all women Motorcycle Rally.

“We are proud to add another milestone in our journey of associations with the Indian Army, which symbolises strength, valour, and dedication. At TVS Motor Company, we believe in supporting initiatives that embody the spirit of patriotism and empowerment, and the collaboration with the Indian Army represents our commitment to nurturing the spirit of adventure and resilience, particularly amongst women riders.

“We are thrilled to announce our association with the Indian Army for the Nari Shakti ride, an empowering initiative that celebrates the spirit of women riders. At TVS Motor Company, we have always championed diversity and inclusivity, and this collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering gender equality and celebrating them. TVS RONIN has been designed for riders who choose to live an unscripted way of life, to be spontaneous, fluidic and versatile while experiencing the joy of riding on this modern-retro motorcycle," said Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company.

The Rally after covering a total distance of approximately 1,000 kms through plains of Haryana, Punjab and mountains of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will reach Kargil War Memorial in Dras on 25/ 26 July, 2023. The team of riders will celebrate the decisive victory of the armed forces in the Kargil War and pay tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation.

TVS Motor Shares

The shares of TVS Motor on Tuesday at 2:45 pm IST were at ₹1,347.85, up by 0.36 percent.

