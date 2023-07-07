TVS Motor Launches TVS RONIN, Modern-Retro Motorcycle In Indonesia | Image: TVS (Representative)

TVS Motor Company, a manufacturer of two-wheelers and three wheelers globally, on Friday forayed into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of TVS RONIN for its customers in Indonesia, the company announced through an exchange filing.

TVS RONIN is the first ‘modern-retro’ motorcycle from TVS Motor Company made for those who dare to live the #Unscripted way of life.

TVS RONIN features and specification

Designed from the ground up, TVS RONIN is a lifestyle statement that takes inspiration from the modern, new-age rider. TVS RONIN is designed with the style, technology, and riding experience to promote an unscripted lifestyle for the new generation of urban riders. The 225cc motorcycle weighs 160 Kgs and delivers a whopping 20.4 PS Power, making it one the best power to weight ratio in its category, along with a 19.93 Nm Torque.

The motorcycle has been engineered with unique tech features like rain and urban ABS modes, Glide Through Technology (GTT) and Smart Bluetooth connectivity with voice and ride assistance, in a retro design package. Its brand philosophy - ‘Live the Unscripted life’ - stems from the motorcycle’s unique capabilities, in the city and on the open road application.

TVS RONIN will be available in Indonesia in two variants - TVS RONIN SS (single tone single channel ABS), and TVS RONIN TD (Triple tone dual channel ABS). It will be available in select TVS Motor outlets across the country starting July 2023.

“TVS RONIN has been designed for riders who choose to live an unscripted way of life. We are absolutely thrilled to launch TVS RONIN in Indonesia today, and are confident that this will encourage many young riders from the country to be spontaneous, fluidic and versatile while experiencing the joy of riding on this modern-retro motorcycle," said Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company.

"The launch of the new TVS RONIN is a significant milestone for TVS Motor in Indonesia. TVS RONIN is designed with cutting edge technology and connected features for the young riders of today. With the launch of this motorcycle, we will further expand our product portfolio, into modern-retro segment and we will bring a premium lifestyle experience for our customers,” J Thangarajan, President Director, PT TVS Motor Company.

TVS Motor Company Ltd Shares

The shares of TVS Motor on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹1,322, up by 0.57 percent.