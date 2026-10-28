TVS Motor Company Reports 46% Rise In Q2 Consolidated Net Profit, Revenue Up 39% Year-On-Year

TVS Motor Company |

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,219.45 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, a 46 per cent increase from ₹832.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter rose 39 per cent to ₹19,474.44 crore, up from ₹14,051.22 crore year-on-year.

Half-Year Financials

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, TVS Motor Company's consolidated net profit increased by 54 per cent to ₹2,277.06 crore, compared to ₹1,475.62 crore in the previous year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year period grew 36 per cent to ₹35,769.96 crore, against ₹26,261.27 crore in the same period last year.

Expenses and EPS

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter stood at ₹17,776.83 crore, compared to ₹12,801.67 crore in the year-ago period. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter were ₹25.14, a rise from ₹16.74 in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Scheme of Arrangement

The Board of Directors approved a composite scheme of arrangement involving the acquisition of Harita ARC Limited (TVSM WOS) and the amalgamation of TVS Motor Services Limited with TVS Motor Company. The scheme also includes the demerger of the Demerged Undertaking into Harita ARC Limited. The acquisition of STPL Trading and Services Private Limited for ₹530.08 crore was also approved.

Demerger Rationale

The demerger of the consumer finance and related business aims to simplify the group structure, create focused businesses, and unlock shareholder value. It will enable the Demerged Company to operate as an independent platform, concentrating on core activities and growth strategy.

Debt and Equity Ratios

As of 30 September 2026, the consolidated Net Debt to Equity ratio was 2.90 times. The consolidated Current ratio stood at 1.09 times, while the Total Debt to Total Assets ratio was 0.57 times.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.