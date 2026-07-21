TVS Motor Net Profit Rises 65% To ₹1,057 Crore In Q1 FY27, To Raise ₹1,000 Crore Via Debt

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,057.61 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, marking a 64.53% increase from ₹642.86 crore in the same period last year. The motorcycle manufacturer's revenue from operations also saw a significant rise.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹16,295.52 crore, up from ₹12,210.05 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. This represents a year-on-year growth of 33.46%.

Other Income Boost

Other income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 included a gain of ₹149.60 crore from the fair valuation of investments. This contributed to a total income of ₹16,453.72 crore for the period.

Debt Issuance Plan

The Board of Directors approved a proposal to raise funds up to ₹1,000 crore. This will be done from time to time through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), Commercial Papers, or other permissible borrowings.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹21.46. This is an increase from ₹12.84 reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Board Meeting Details

The board meeting commenced at 10:30 AM (IST) and concluded at 2:04 PM (IST) on 21 July 2026. The financial results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.