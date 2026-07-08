TVS Motor, IndianOil Join Hands To Deploy TVS King Kargo For Last-Mile LPG Distribution

TVS Motor Company and Indian Oil Corporation Limited have partnered to enhance last-mile LPG cylinder distribution across India. |

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company announced on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, a strategic partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil) to strengthen last-mile LPG cylinder distribution. The initiative will involve deploying TVS King Kargo HD vehicles for doorstep deliveries.

Vehicle Deployment

TVS Motor will work with IndianOil's network of over 13,000 LPG distributors nationwide. This collaboration aims to facilitate the adoption of TVS King Kargo HD vehicles for cylinder deliveries.

Operational Impact

The deployment of TVS King Kargo HD range is expected to reduce carbon emissions and offer IndianOil distributors a lower total cost of ownership. The company said this would improve operational efficiency and profitability.

Management Commentary

Rajat Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said the partnership brings together the strength of two organisations to transform last-mile LPG cylinder distribution. Gupta added that the TVS King Kargo range would provide distributors with reliable, high-performance vehicles, helping reduce operating costs and improve productivity.

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V. C. Asokan, ED, SR & SH-TNSO, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, stated that the initiative is an important step towards modernising their LPG distribution ecosystem. Asokan noted that the induction of electric cargo vehicles would help improve fleet productivity, lower operating costs, and contribute to reducing carbon emissions.

Partnership Commencement

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by senior leadership from both organisations in Coimbatore. The first phase of vehicle deliveries to IndianOil distributors will commence soon.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.