TVS Motor To Host MotoSoul 6.0 Festival In Goa On December 11-12, 2026

TVS Motor | File

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company announced on Wednesday that its flagship motorcycling festival, TVS MotoSoul 6.0, will take place in Goa on December 11 and 12, 2026.

Festival Overview

The sixth edition of TVS MotoSoul will be a two-day event. The company stated that the festival aims to be an immersive experience for the motorcycling community.

Event Schedule

The festival is scheduled to run from December 11 to December 12, 2026. The event is set to feature a variety of activities and showcases related to motorcycling.

Past Showcases

Previous editions of MotoSoul have featured new product launches, custom motorcycle unveils, merchandise, accessories, and international brand collaborations. Notable launches included the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with Dual-Channel ABS in 2023 and the TVS Ronin Agonda Edition in 2025.

Custom Motorcycle Culture

MotoSoul serves as a platform for displaying custom motorcycle designs. Collaborations with international builders have resulted in showcases such as the TVS Apache RTR 310 Trickster and Vortex, and various custom builds of the TVS Ronin.

Rider Ecosystem

The festival has expanded to include performance gear and partnerships. These include the launch of PETRONAS TVS Racing co-branded merchandise in 2023, and collaborations with Alpinestars for riding gear and GIVI for luggage solutions in 2024. In 2025, partnerships with MT Helmets and the Aegis Rider Vision AR HUD Helmet were showcased.

Community Engagement

MotoSoul also initiates new rider experiences and community programmes. This includes the unveiling of the TVS Ronin Drift-R (Flat Track) Experience Programme.

Management Statement

Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said that MotoSoul has evolved into a cultural platform for motorcycling, bringing together exploration, performance, self-expression, and a shared passion for riding. Sumbly added that the event connects racing, technology, adventure, design, customisation, and culture.

Event Experiences

The festival will offer experiences under categories such as ADRENALINE, RACECRAFT, CUSTOM CULTURE, COMMUNITY, CULTURE, and RESPONSIBLE MOTORCYCLING. These include dirt track racing, workshops, custom motorcycle showcases, rider stories, live music, and sustainability initiatives.

Company Information

TVS Motor Company is a two- and three-wheeler manufacturer with manufacturing facilities in India and Indonesia. The company operates in over 90 countries.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.