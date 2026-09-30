Asia's Biggest School Arts Festival Kerala Kalolsavam 2027 To Bring 14,000 Students Together For 249 Events From January 4 To 8 |

Kochi: Thousands of children are expected to showcase their talents in 249 events at the Kerala School Kalolsavam, billed as Asia's biggest school arts festival to be held here from January 4 to 8 next year.

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After a gap of 20 years, Ernakulam will host the five-day state school arts festival, with Marine Drive as the main venue and 27 other centres as sub-venues, General Education Minister N Samsudheen has said.

Around 14,000 students from across Kerala are expected to participate in the 249 events, he said in a statement.

The school sub-district and district level competitions ahead of the festival will be completed by November 30.

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Students securing A, B and C grades in the festival will get 20, 15 and 10 grace marks respectively, he said, adding that the provision was aimed at encouraging children's talents in extracurricular activities.

The minister also indicated that appropriate decisions would be taken regarding the appointment of arts teachers, similar to the relaxation in the norm for physical education teachers from one teacher for 500 students to one for 300 students.

Art festivals can help preserve and popularise several art forms that face the possibility of becoming extinct, while extracurricular activities and creative pursuits play a major role in the personality development of students, he said.

Samsudheen recently inaugurated the meeting of the organising committee formed here for the successful conduct of the state school arts festival.

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