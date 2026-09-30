Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Meets Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu In Delhi To Discuss Strengthening State’s Education Ecosystem

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi met Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu and deliberated upon strengthening the state's education ecosystem.
"Shri Indra Sena Reddy Nallu ji, Hon’ble Governor of Tripura, met me today. We discussed key priorities in the education sector and deliberated on strengthening the State's education ecosystem, improving quality and accessibility and expanding opportunities for students in line with the vision of a #ViksitBharat," the Minister said in a post on X.
The meeting took place on Tuesday in the national capital.
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