TVS Motor Launches NTORQ 150 Hyper Sport Scooter In Nepal For ₹3.69 Lakh

TVS Motor |

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company on 26 September 2026 announced the launch of its NTORQ 150 Hyper Sport Scooter in Nepal. The new scooter, powered by a 149.7cc race-tuned engine, will be available at an introductory price of ₹3,69,900.

Performance Specifications

The TVS NTORQ 150 is equipped with a 149.7cc, air-cooled, O3CTech engine. It delivers 13.2 PS at 7,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm. The scooter accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 104 km/h.

Design and Features

Inspired by stealth aircraft, the NTORQ 150 features MULTIPOINT projector headlamps, sporty tail lamps, and aerodynamic winglets. It also includes a stubby muffler with signature sound, a naked handlebar, and coloured alloy wheels. The scooter offers over 50 connected features, including turn-by-turn navigation and ride modes.

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Safety and Comfort

Safety features include Single Channel ABS and traction control, hazard lamps, and follow-me headlamps. Comfort is enhanced with telescopic suspension, adjustable brake levers, a patented E-Z center stand, and 22 litres of under-seat storage.

Availability and Colours

The TVS NTORQ 150 is available across Jagdamba Motors dealerships in Nepal. It comes in three colour options: Stealth Silver, Racing Red, and Turbo Blue. Peyman Kargar, President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, stated that Nepal is an important market driven by a young community of riders.

Management Commentary

Shahil Agrawal, Managing Director, Jagdamba Motors Pvt. Ltd., noted that the launch marks an exciting chapter for the NTORQ brand in Nepal. He added that the scooter's performance and design reflect the company's commitment to bringing global innovations to customers in Nepal.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.