Kinetic Engineering To Invest ₹57 Crore, Driven By EV Scooter And Driveline Export Orders

Kinetic Engineering To Invest ₹57 Crore |

Mumbai: Kinetic Engineering Limited (KEL) announced on Wednesday, September 24, 2026, an additional investment of approximately ₹57 crore towards expansion and growth.

Investment Breakdown

Of the total investment, ₹17 crore will be allocated for new driveline business received by KEL for export to Europe and Mexico, projected to be worth ₹500 crore over seven years. The remaining ₹40 crore will be invested in its subsidiary, Kinetic Watts & Volts (KWV), for the electric version of the Kinetic DX scooter.

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Market Expansion

Kinetic has signed Letters of Intent (LOIs) with over 150 dealers nationwide, with more than 60 already operational, offering sales, service, and spares (3S) facilities. The company aims to be among the top 10 electric vehicle brands in India.

EV Market Outlook

Electric two-wheeler penetration is expected to reach approximately 26% by FY 2030, according to a Kearney report. This projection expands the current market size from 18 lakh units to 70 lakh units.

Product Performance

The Kinetic DX and DX+ scooters offer up to 132 km of IDC range and feature a 3.1 kWh LFP battery. The Kinetic DX received the “Viewers’ Choice EV Scooter of the Year” recognition from the Times of India Group.

Promoter Shareholding

Promoter shareholding in Kinetic Engineering has increased from 50% to 69.27% over the last four years. This change reflects growing stakeholder confidence, the company said.

Management Commentary

Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kinetic Engineering Limited, stated that the company is experiencing growth across its automotive components and electric mobility businesses. Firodia noted a healthy pipeline of new orders in auto-components and encouraging response to the Kinetic DX electric scooter.

Design Awards

Kinetic Watts & Volts won two titles at the India’s Best Design Awards 2026: India’s Best In-House Design Studios 2026 and India’s Best Design Project 2026.

Company Background

Kinetic Engineering Limited is the flagship entity of the Kinetic Group, operating in India's automotive manufacturing sector for over five decades. KEL supplies components to OEMs including Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, and Renault, and is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 500240).

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.