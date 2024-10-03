 Kinetic Green Unveils Limited Edition Safar Smart Electric 3-Wheeler
Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited has introduced a special limited edition of its popular Safar Smart electric three-wheeler. This new version is available in both lead acid and lithium battery options and is designed to cater to customers needing both passenger and cargo space.

The vehicle comes equipped with a hard top roof featuring a carrier for securely transporting goods while ensuring passenger comfort. Additionally, it includes upgraded features like a new music system, floor mats, and stylish wheel caps. Priced at just Rs 5,000 more than the standard model, this edition offers enhanced practicality and style.

Kinetic Green has partnered with Cholamandalam Finance and ReVfin Finance to make owning an electric three-wheeler more accessible. The new financing options for the Kinetic Green Safar Smart offer customers flexible and affordable plans. The lead acid variant can be purchased with a down payment as low as Rs 29,000, with monthly EMIs starting at Rs 8,200, while the lithium battery version requires a Rs 32,000 down payment and EMIs from Rs 8,500.

Buyers can also select between a one-year warranty with an 18-month loan term for the lead acid model, or a three-year warranty with a three-year loan term for the lithium option, depending on their needs. These packages aim to make e3W ownership more affordable and hassle-free.

Commenting on these initiatives, Debashish Mitra, President of Kinetic Green’s 3-Wheeler Business said, “This is an exciting opportunity as we aim to make electric vehicles more accessible by offering attractive financing and choice of batteries for their Kinetic Green electric three-wheelers. These options will enable people to switch to sustainable mobility with ease. By making electric vehicles more accessible and feature - loaded, we hope to encourage a larger segment of the population to embrace sustainable transportation solutions and decarbonize last mile connectivity in India."

