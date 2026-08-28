TVS Motor Appoints Peyman Kargar As CEO From January 2027, K N Radhakrishnan To Step Down

TVS Motor Company has named Peyman Kargar as its next Director and Chief Executive Officer, with his appointment taking effect on January 27, 2027. Kargar will take over from K N Radhakrishnan, who will remain CEO until the transition date to ensure continuity in the company's leadership.

Radhakrishnan will thereafter become a non-executive director and continue in that role until TVS Motor's annual general meeting in July 2027.

Kargar to Lead Global Expansion

Kargar currently heads TVS Motor's international business and brings more than 30 years of experience in the automobile industry across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. His expertise spans areas including product development, R&D, manufacturing, quality, sales and marketing.

Under his leadership, international operations have become an important growth driver for TVS Motor. Overseas markets currently contribute about 29% of the company's sales volume, with the segment expanding at 33%, according to the company.

As CEO, Kargar is expected to accelerate growth across domestic and international markets, with a focus on product innovation, premiumisation and expansion into developed economies.

Leadership Change Follows Strong FY26

The succession plan comes after a strong FY26 performance. TVS Motor sold approximately 5.9 million vehicles globally during the year and recorded 30% revenue growth.

Chairman Sudarshan Venu said Kargar's appointment would help prepare the company for its next stage of growth, while acknowledging Radhakrishnan's contribution to TVS Motor and the wider TVS VENU group.

Kargar said his priorities would include strengthening TVS Motor's technology capabilities, artificial intelligence initiatives, product quality and customer focus while expanding its footprint in India and overseas markets.

Radhakrishnan expressed confidence in Kargar's ability to lead the company and said he would support a smooth transition during the coming months.