TVS Motor To Acquire 4.9% Stake In Jana Small Finance Bank For ₹193 Crore

TVS Motor Company has approved the acquisition of a 4.9 percent stake in Jana Small Finance Bank through the purchase of over 51.6 lakh equity shares from Jana Holdings. |

Bengaluru: TVS Motor Company Limited on Sunday announced that its Investment Committee has approved the acquisition of 51,60,903 equity shares of Jana Small Finance Bank Limited, representing 4.90 percent of the bank’s paid-up share capital as on May 18, 2026. The proposed acquisition will be made from Jana Holdings Limited through a share purchase agreement and is valued at Rs 193.31 crore.

The company stated that the transaction is expected to be completed within three months, subject to the fulfilment of customary conditions under the agreement. The acquisition will be carried out through cash consideration.

Part Of Broader TVS Venu Investment

In a separate press release, TVS Venu announced plans to acquire up to 9.9 percent stake in Jana Small Finance Bank on a fully diluted basis through a combination of primary issuance of warrants and secondary share purchases. The 4.9 percent stake to be acquired by TVS Motor forms part of this larger transaction.

TVS Venu said the investment aligns with its long-term strategy of expanding its presence in India’s financial services ecosystem. The group already has a significant presence in the sector through TVS Credit Services and recently signed agreements to acquire a 100 percent stake in PGIM India Asset Management.

Jana Small Finance Bank's Financial Profile

According to the filing, Jana Small Finance Bank reported a total income of Rs 6,374.76 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 326.43 crore in FY2025-26. The bank’s net worth stood at Rs 4,215.50 crore during the same period.

The bank is described as the fourth-largest small finance bank in India in terms of assets under management and deposit size as of March 31, 2026. Jana Small Finance Bank currently serves more than 12 million customers through 822 outlets spread across 23 states and two Union Territories. The bank has advances and deposits exceeding Rs 35,000 crore each.

Focus On Financial Services Expansion

TVS Motor Chairman Sudarshan Venu said India’s financial services sector remains a key driver of economic growth and highlighted the group’s reach of more than 44 million financial services customers across over 100,000 touchpoints in the country. He added that the investment in Jana aligns with the group’s strategy of supporting high-quality financial institutions serving India’s expanding digital financial ecosystem. The company clarified that the acquisition does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company filing and press release issued by TVS Motor Company Limited.