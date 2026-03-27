TVS Supply Chain Infuses ₹213.44 Million Into US Subsidiary With FY25 Turnover Of 10,298.94 Million By March 2026

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited has infused Rupees 213.44 million into its wholly owned subsidiary. |

Chennai: TVS Supply Chain Solutions is strengthening its overseas operations with fresh capital infusion, signaling continued focus on scaling its logistics network in the United States.

The company has allotted equity shares through its wholly owned subsidiary, TVS Logistics Investments Inc. USA, as part of a broader funding plan approved earlier. The infusion, amounting to Rs 213.44 million, is aimed at supporting business expansion and operational needs in the overseas market.

The primary objective of the investment is to meet the working capital requirements of the US-based subsidiary. The move ensures smoother cash flow management for ongoing logistics operations, including storage, warehousing, freight transportation, and land transport services.

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Despite the equity infusion, TVS Logistics Investments Inc. USA will continue to remain a wholly owned subsidiary. The transaction does not involve any related party interests and has been structured as a cash consideration deal, maintaining full control within the parent company.

As outlined in the Annexure A table on page 2, the cross-border transaction falls under the automatic route, complying with the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and Overseas Investment Guidelines, 2022. The equity price is set at USD 165 per share, reinforcing a structured and compliant capital allocation.

The subsidiary, incorporated on December 1, 2010, reported turnover of 10,298.94 Mn in FY25, highlighting its growing operational scale in the US logistics market. The funding move reinforces TVS Supply Chain Solutions’ commitment to strengthening its global footprint while ensuring operational efficiency through targeted capital deployment.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing dated March 26, 2026, without independent verification or external analysis.