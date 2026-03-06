TVS Motor Wins Highest Credit Rating For ₹5,000 Million NCD Issue

TVS Motor Company Limited has received an IND AAA rating with a Stable outlook from India Ratings and Research for its proposed non-convertible debentures worth INR 5,000 million. |

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company has secured the highest credit rating for a planned debt instrument, reflecting confidence in the company’s financial strength and market position in the two-wheeler industry.

TVS Motor’s FY26 Outlook: ₹46B Capex, Strong Margins & Market Leadership 🏍️📈 | MCap 1,83,842.09 Cr



• ₹46 billion capex planned for FY26.

• Consolidated revenue (excluding financing arm) grew to ₹374.6 billion in FY25.

• EBITDA margin improved to 9.9% in FY25; standalone… pic.twitter.com/cXMqlm9QYQ — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) March 5, 2026

India Ratings and Research has assigned an IND AAA rating with a Stable outlook to TVS Motor’s proposed non-convertible debentures valued at INR 5,000 million. The debentures are yet to be issued, according to the rating agency’s press release dated March 4, 2026. The rating agency evaluated the company’s financial and operational profile before assigning the top-tier rating, indicating a very strong capacity to meet financial commitments.

The rating reflects TVS Motor’s established presence in the two-wheeler market, supported by strong brand recognition and a diversified product portfolio. The company operates across scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and three-wheelers while also expanding its footprint in electric mobility. Its market share has grown across multiple categories, including scooters and motorcycles, supported by consistent product launches and investments in research and development.

India Ratings highlighted the company’s improving operating performance and strong credit profile. Consolidated revenue, excluding the financial services arm, grew at a compound annual growth rate of 17 percent during FY20-FY25, reaching INR 374.6 billion in FY25. Profitability has also strengthened with standalone EBITDA margins rising above 12 percent in recent periods, supported by premiumisation of the product portfolio, cost rationalisation initiatives, and improved operating leverage.

The rating agency noted that TVS Motor benefits from diversified revenue streams across domestic and export markets, along with ongoing investments in technology and product innovation. The company is also expanding in electric mobility with products such as e-scooters and electric three-wheelers. However, the rating remains sensitive to industry cyclicality, intense competition from other automotive manufacturers, and the financial performance of overseas subsidiaries.

The company continues to maintain a strong liquidity profile supported by healthy operating cash flows, low financial leverage, and access to funding facilities.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information contained in the regulatory filing and enclosed rating agency press release dated March 4–5, 2026. No external sources were used, and the content is intended only for informational purposes, not as investment or financial advice.