QuiEco |

Mumbai: Selling old newspapers, cardboard, metal and unused appliances could become more convenient as QuiEco, a brand of PhoneHai Private Limited, has introduced a digital scrap-selling platform connecting households with verified local scrap dealers.

The Android-based application allows users to compare scrap prices, select dealers and schedule doorstep collection, aiming to improve transparency in India's largely informal scrap trading market.

Compare Scrap Prices Online

QuiEco enables customers to view dealer-specific scrap rates per kilogram before confirming a booking. Users can compare registered dealers based on pricing, distance and customer ratings, helping them make informed selling decisions.

Unlike traditional scrap collection arrangements, the platform operates as a marketplace where participating dealers handle collection and payments directly.

Doorstep Pickup And Payments

Customers can select scrap categories, choose a dealer and schedule collection for the same or following day. The dealer's collection team weighs materials at the customer's doorstep, after which payment is made through cash or UPI following weight confirmation. The application also provides pickup tracking and digital transaction records.

Multiple Scrap Categories Supported

The platform accepts booking requests for newspapers, books, cardboard, iron, steel, aluminium, copper, brass and plastics. Customers can also list discarded refrigerators, air conditioners and electronic waste, with pricing determined by participating dealers.

Digital Tools For Dealers

QuiEco's Partner Panel allows scrap businesses to register, complete verification, set buying rates and manage service areas. Dealers can also coordinate collection crews, assign vehicles and monitor bookings and earnings.

Focus On Transparent Recycling

Founder and CEO Vijay Solanki said the platform aims to address uncertainty around scrap pricing and improve trust between households and dealers.

Co-founder Ajay Solanki highlighted timely collection, accurate weighing and payment tracking as operational priorities. With a pan-India service focus, QuiEco aims to digitise household recycling transactions while supporting traditional scrap businesses.

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