Hindustan Zinc Approves ₹80,000 Crore Expansion Plan To Nearly Double Metal Production Capacity To 2 MTPA In 3-5 Years |

New Delhi: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday said its board has approved a Rs 80,000-crore expansion programme to nearly double its metal production capacity to 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) over the next 3-5 years.

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The decision was taken in a meeting of the board of directors, keeping an eye on the growth in zinc consumption driven by strong demand in steel and infrastructure, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The expansion will be funded through internal accruals and debt, it said.

The development assumes significance in the wake of rising demand for zinc and other critical metals, on the back of infrastructure development, urbanisation, renewable energy expansion and industrial manufacturing across the nation.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., November 16, 2026, approved the HZL 2.0 Growth Program, aimed at increasing the company's metal production capacity from the existing 1.1 MTPA to 2.0 MTPA, with an envisaged capital expenditure of approximately Rs 80,000 crore over the next 3-5 years," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The investment figure of about Rs 80,000 crore, includes the earlier approved budget for 250 KTPA-integrated zinc smelter at Debari, exploration activities and other related infrastructure, as approved by the board of directors from time to time.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd had reported a 142 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,412 crore for the September quarter, driven by higher metal prices, increased production and a stronger dollar.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,649 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total revenue from operations increased 76.5 per cent in Q2 FY27 to Rs 15,093 crore from Rs 8,549 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board had last year approved setting up a 250 kilo tonnes per annum (ktpa) integrated zinc metal complex at Debari, Rajasthan.

The investment for the project is estimated at Rs 12,000 crore.

Hindustan Zinc is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is among the top 10 silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 30 countries and holds a market share of about 74 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.

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