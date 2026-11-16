Bondbazaar Names S. Sambath Kumar As CEO, Former HDFC Securities Leader To Spearhead Next Phase Of Growth

S. Sambath Kumar |

Mumbai: Digital fixed-income investment platform Bondbazaar has appointed S. Sambath Kumar as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), strengthening its leadership team as the company looks to expand its presence in India's growing retail bond investment market.

Kumar will spearhead the company's next phase of growth, focusing on digital investment solutions, wider distribution networks and improving access to fixed-income products for retail investors.

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Over 25 Years Of Experience

S. Sambath Kumar brings more than 25 years of experience in financial services, business development, product strategy and distribution. Before joining Bondbazaar, he served as Chief Distribution Officer at HDFC Securities, gaining experience in investment product distribution and financial services.

Earlier, Kumar worked as Segment Head – Business Development at Reliance Capital Asset Management Limited. He was also associated with Spark Capital during his professional career.

Focus On Retail Bond Investments

As Bondbazaar's new CEO, Kumar will focus on strengthening the company's digital investment ecosystem and expanding its distribution capabilities.

The company aims to make fixed-income investments more accessible to individual investors across India. Technology-led investment solutions, customer experience and transparent access to bond products will remain important areas of focus.

CEO Outlines Growth Strategy

Commenting on his appointment, Kumar expressed optimism about opportunities in India's fixed-income market. He highlighted the potential to increase retail participation through technology-driven investment platforms.

"Our focus will be on strengthening the platform, expanding our reach and delivering a seamless, transparent, and trusted investment experience for investors across India," Kumar said.

Strengthening Digital Investment Platform

The leadership appointment comes as Bondbazaar seeks to broaden its reach among retail investors interested in fixed-income investment opportunities.

Kumar's experience in financial product distribution and business development is expected to support the company's expansion plans. His immediate priorities will include improving platform capabilities, expanding investor access and strengthening the overall investment experience.

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