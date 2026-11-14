Shubh Labh Startup Summit 2026 Opens With 300 Participants, 20 Live Pitches & Major Investment Opportunities | File Pic

Noida: India’s startup ecosystem received a major networking and investment platform as the Shubh Labh Startup Summit 2026, presented by Favcy Venture Builders, opened at Bharat Mandapam. Running through November 14, the summit has brought together over 300 participants, 50+ startups, 50 family offices, 20+ live pitches and 22 exhibitor stalls.

The event aims to bridge the gap between entrepreneurs, investors and corporate leaders. The Shubh Labh Pitch Room connects founders with family offices, venture capitalists, angel investors and corporate decision-makers. Key discussions include family offices emerging as the new VCs, opportunities beyond metropolitan cities, corporate venture studios and startup collaboration with the government. Representatives associated with NITI Aayog are also participating.

Favcy Venture Builders, founded by Pranav Chaturvedi, has built and accelerated more than 60 ventures through initiatives including 1to10 Accelerator, 1stCheque and sector-focused venture studios.Pranav Chaturvedi said the summit aims to connect capital with founders while providing businesses with operational support beyond funding.