Kalpataru Projects International Secures ₹2,610 Crore EPC Order In South America For Power Transmission Lines | Representative image

New Delhi: Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) on Monday said it has secured an order worth Rs 2,610 crore in South America.

The EPC project pertains to power transmission lines and substations. The company however did not disclose the name of the entity.

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“We are pleased to secure this prestigious order in our Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business, further strengthening our presence in South America and reinforcing our growing international footprint. Our order momentum continues to remain strong, with YTD FY27 order inflows exceeding Rs 26,000 crore, registering a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year," said MD & CEO Manish Mohnot.

In addition, the company is favourably positioned for projects worth approximately Rs 3,000 crore and has a robust tender pipeline over the coming months, primarily across T&D, Buildings & Factories (B&F) and Oil & Gas, he added.

KPIL is one of the largest engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies in the world, with a global footprint spanning 75 countries.

It offers integrated EPC solutions across diverse sectors, including power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and treatment, railways, oil and gas infrastructure, urban mobility, highways, and airports.

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