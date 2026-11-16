Tata Motors PV Shares Slide Over 9% After ₹5,531 Crore Q2 Loss, JLR Cuts FY27 Guidance

Tata Motors PV shares fell more than 9 percent after a Rs 5,531 crore Q2 loss. |

Mumbai: Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles fell more than 9 percent on Monday after the automaker reported a consolidated loss of Rs 5,531 crore for the September quarter and its British luxury vehicle unit, Jaguar Land Rover, lowered its full-year revenue and margin forecasts.

The stock fell 9.23 percent to Rs 260.50 on the BSE and 9.41 percent to Rs 260.35 on the NSE. The company had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 76,170 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

Restructuring costs weigh on earnings

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported exceptional items of Rs 6,738 crore in its exchange filing. Employee separation costs accounted for Rs 3,776 crore, while asset impairment made up another Rs 2,856 crore.

Jaguar Land Rover recorded £530 million in exceptional items during the quarter. The company attributed those charges to restructuring measures, including employee separation costs and the write-down of intangible assets still under development.

Revenue rises as expenses climb

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 34 percent year on year to Rs 96,920 crore in the September quarter. Total expenses increased to Rs 97,827 crore from Rs 79,310 crore a year earlier. That represented an increase of about 23 percent from the same quarter last year.

The cost of materials climbed to Rs 58,825 crore from Rs 36,300 crore over the same period, an increase of Rs 22,525 crore. Material costs alone accounted for about 60 percent of total expenses during the quarter.

JLR cuts FY27 guidance

Jaguar Land Rover now expects revenue of £25 billion for FY27, down £1 billion from its previous forecast of £26 billion. The British luxury carmaker also cut its outlook for the full-year pre-tax margin to 2–3 percent from 4 percent.

JLR cited geopolitical risks and restructuring costs when it lowered its guidance. The revised pre-tax margin range is one to two percentage points below its earlier forecast.

The guidance cut adds to the pressure on Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles after a quarter in which higher consolidated revenue was accompanied by rising material costs and substantial restructuring-related charges.

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