Trump Shooting: After Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook Reacts To Violence Against Former President

ANI (Reuters)

Amidst the rise in polarisation in political rhetorics, the United States presidential election has taken a major turn, as the footage carrying the image of former president Donald Trump holding his blood-soaked ear emerged from the 'Land of the Free'. The former US President was injured after a shooting incident that braced his ear.

The former president was in the US state of Pennsylvania when this incident came to pass.

I pray for President Trump’s rapid recovery. My thoughts are with him, the other victims and the Trump family. I strongly condemn this violence. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 14, 2024

Many have now reacted to this incident of violence and have issued their condemnation of the incident. Many from the world of business have also registered their concerns as well. Apple's long-time CEO Tim Cook, who usually stays away from any form of comments online has also expressed his thoughts. Cook took to his official X account and said, "I pray for President Trump’s rapid recovery."

Like many who have publicly reacted to the incident, Cook also spoke of the violent nature of the incident and said, "My thoughts are with him, the other victims and the Trump family. I strongly condemn this violence."

Earlier Tesla boss Elon Musk and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also reacted to the incident and condemned it.

Donald Trump was addressing a campaign rally in Pennslyvania's Butler when the incident came to pass. The matter is being investigated as an 'attempt to assassination'.

INSANE: THE HEAD TILT THAT SAVED US FROM CIVIL WAR



This slow-motion video shows Donald Trump just barely tilting his head mere milliseconds before the shot was fired.



God Bless America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/M69tiK7Lr5 — JAKE (@JakeGagain) July 14, 2024

The suspected shooter was killed by they US Secret Service, who rescued Trump from the spot of the incident, making way to some dramatic and arguably iconic and campaign-defining visuals.

The shooter according to recent reports, has now been identified. The shooter is now deemed to be 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Teh alleged shooter 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. |

The motive of the action is yet to determined, and what actually hit Trump, as to whether it was the bullet or ricochet is also yet to be determined.