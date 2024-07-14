Elon Musk Reacts To Trump Shooting; Says He Endorses Former President And Hopes For His Rapid Recovery

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The greater part of the global populace woke up to the traumatic news of a violent attack on former US President Donald Trump. The 45th president of the United States was visibly injured by a gunshot that was allegedly fired at him. This incident came to pass while Trump was addressing a campaign rally in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

Reactions from across the board have been pouring in. Many from inside and outside the United States have condemned the attack and rejected this act of political violence.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

One of the big names that has expressed their support and solidarity with Trump at this crucial juncture is a billionaire and head of Tesla, SpaceX and social media platform X, Elon Musk. Taking to his platform, almost immediately after the incident, Musk said, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery".

Elon Musk, who was once considered socially liberal and fiscally conservative, has leaned more towards the right of US politics and aligned himself closer to the fringe right-wing elements, often seen attacking, what is often called 'wokeism'.

Situation is beyond insane & growing fast https://t.co/uzMI8h88Ib — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

Apart from his economic conservatism, he has also struck a chord with many other Republican talking points, including the border issue with Mexico.

Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2024

In a much more recent development, Musk, who had initially publicly claimed that he would not donate to any political candidate, opportunistically donated to the Trump campaign before the 2024 presidential election, which is slated to be held later this year in November.

🚨DEVELOPNG: Donald Trump just survived an assassination atempt.



PRAY! pic.twitter.com/5ZUDUrfinV — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 News (@DonaldTNews) July 13, 2024

Donald Trump through his social media platform, Truth Social, gave his account of the incident and said, "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

The Former president further added saying," I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."