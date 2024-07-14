Trump Shooting: Google Chief Sundar Pichai Reacts To Incident; Says, 'Political Violence Is Intolerable'

ANI

In one of the most consequential developments that has made it to the headlines across the globe, former US president and potential presidential candidate Donald J. Trump has been injured in a shooting incident that transpired in the wee hours of Sunday (according to Indian Standard Time).

This incident came to pass at an election rally that was being conducted by the former president as a part of his election campaign in his bid to win the White House in 2024 in the US state of Pennsylvania.

Many important names from across the major realms have reacted to this incident. World leaders like newly-appointed UK PM Keir Starmer and current president Joseph Biden condemned the incident. Many from the business ecosystem have also come out and expressed their concern.

I’m wishing President Trump a speedy recovery. I’m shocked by today’s shooting and loss of life. Political violence is intolerable and we must all come together to strongly oppose it. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 14, 2024

One such name is that of Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai. The Indian-born executive took to his official X account and said, "I’m wishing President Trump a speedy recovery. I’m shocked by today’s shooting and loss of life."

Condemning the nature of the violent incident, he further added, "Political violence is intolerable and we must all come together to strongly oppose it."

The footage of the 45th US President, who was addressing the rally in an eastern US state, has now gone viral. In the video, which is now being widely circulated, the 78-year-old, who was donning his infamous MAGA cap, was speaking to the crowd when suddenly some gunshots were heard.

Subsequently, Trump appears bothered by some commotion and is later seen cowering, holding his right ear, indicating something that was amiss. What followed was a dramatic scene of the event, as the US Secret Service is seen shielding him while more gunshots are heard in the background.