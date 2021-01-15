Trump govt blacklists Xiaomi - How much did the move cost firm's top bosses?

The US government has blacklisted Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. and China's third-largest national oil company for alleged military links, heaping pressure on Beijing in President Donald Trumps last week in office.

Xiaomis stock nosedived more than 10 per cent in early Friday trading after the news broke.

The surprise blacklisting has cost the top bosses a whopping $4.5 billion.

According to Bloomberg News, Lei Jun, who is the CEO and the co-founder of the company, lost about $3 billion as the company's stock tumbled 10%.

Reports stated that Lin Bin, the Vice Chairman of the company, lost $1.5 billion. Apart from this, fortune of at least five other billionaire shareholders of the company also dropped.