Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun faces backlash after being caught using iPhone on Weibo

Jun using an iPhone to post caused a backlash from fans on social media who expressed disbelief that the CEO of Xiaomi was not using his own company's phone.

However, Pan Jiutang, the partner of Xiaomi Industry Invest Department, took Jun's stand and said that it is important to try phones from other competing brands in order to improve innovation.

Owners of mobile phone companies who claim they do not use phones from Apple or Samsung are being hypocritical, he added.

It is not the first time a CEO of a phone company has been caught using another company's phone.

Huawei's founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei revealed that he buys iPhones for his family members.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth also used an iPhone to tweet about the Realme 3 and Realme 3i series.