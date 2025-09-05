 Trump Asks Europe To Stop Russian Oil Imports, Blames Them For Backing Ukraine War
Donald Trump asked European leaders to stop buying Russian oil, saying it helps fund the Ukraine war. He made the request during a call with leaders discussing peace and security.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 11:38 AM IST
Trump Asks Europe to Stop Buying Russian Oil| US President Donald Trump File Image | File Image

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked European countries to stop buying oil from Russia, saying it is helping Russia fund its war against Ukraine. Trump made this comment during a call with European leaders who were meeting in Paris.

What Was the Meeting About?

The meeting was organised by French President Emmanuel Macron. It included leaders from countries known as the 'Coalition of the Willing', who were talking about how to give security support to Ukraine in case a peace deal is signed with Russia.

During this meeting, European leaders invited Trump to join the call. A White House official said that Trump used this chance to urge Europe to stop buying Russian oil, pointing out how it continues to support Russia's economy and military.

Oil Sales Funding the War

According to Trump and U.S. officials, Russia earned 1.1 billion euros from fuel sales to the EU in just one year. Trump believes that stopping this trade would weaken Russia’s ability to continue the war in Ukraine.

Comes After India’s Oil Tariff

Trump’s comments came shortly after India imposed a 50 percent tariff on oil imports, which may also impact global oil trade and prices. This adds more pressure on Europe to rethink its oil purchases.

