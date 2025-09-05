 IPO: Hydraulic Fitting Manufacturer HyTech Engineers Issues Shares Worth ₹70 Crore, Files Papers With SEBI
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIPO: Hydraulic Fitting Manufacturer HyTech Engineers Issues Shares Worth ₹70 Crore, Files Papers With SEBI

IPO: Hydraulic Fitting Manufacturer HyTech Engineers Issues Shares Worth ₹70 Crore, Files Papers With SEBI

Proceeds of the fresh issuance would be used for the procurement of new plant and machinery for expansion at Kavathe Unit, Shirwal Unit and Pithampur Unit-I; payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Hydraulic fitting manufacturer HyTech Engineers Ltd has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 70 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.19 crore equity shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.

Read Also
Two-Wheelers & Passenger Vehicles To See Hike In Demand By 200 & 100 Basis points
article-image

Proceeds of the fresh issuance would be used for procurement of new plant and machinery for expansion at Kavathe Unit, Shirwal Unit and Pithampur Unit-I; payment of debt and general corporate purposes.The company is engaged in the design, manufacture, and supply of hydraulic fittings catering to diverse industrial applications.

Hydraulic fittings are primarily used in hydraulic systems to connect pipes, tubes, and hoses.The hydraulic fittings market in India is experiencing significant growth, driven by the expansion of various industries such as manufacturing, construction, automotive, and agriculture.

FPJ Shorts
APSC ADO Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Check
APSC ADO Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Check
Real Estate Sector To Benefit From Tax Rates On Construction Material, Cost Will Decline By 4.5% Enhancing Affordability
Real Estate Sector To Benefit From Tax Rates On Construction Material, Cost Will Decline By 4.5% Enhancing Affordability
BHU Vice Chancellor Launches Safety Feature On Namaste BHU App To Enhance Women’s Security On Campus
BHU Vice Chancellor Launches Safety Feature On Namaste BHU App To Enhance Women’s Security On Campus
BJP Leader Annamalai Confident Of NDA Gains In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Polls, Urges Support For CP Radhakrishnanv
BJP Leader Annamalai Confident Of NDA Gains In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Polls, Urges Support For CP Radhakrishnanv

New Berry Capitals is the sole book-running lead managers to the public offering.The company plans to list on NSE and BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Real Estate Sector To Benefit From Tax Rates On Construction Material, Cost Will Decline By 4.5%...

Real Estate Sector To Benefit From Tax Rates On Construction Material, Cost Will Decline By 4.5%...

NSE Trade Settlements Delayed Due To Holiday Shift, Share Credits To Reflect After September 9

NSE Trade Settlements Delayed Due To Holiday Shift, Share Credits To Reflect After September 9

Reforms In GST Through Rate Reduction Will Cause Minimal Revenue Loss Of ₹3,700 Crore: SBI Report

Reforms In GST Through Rate Reduction Will Cause Minimal Revenue Loss Of ₹3,700 Crore: SBI Report

Trump's Tariff Shock On Chips, Big Warning To Global Tech Giants Over U.S. Manufacturing

Trump's Tariff Shock On Chips, Big Warning To Global Tech Giants Over U.S. Manufacturing

IPO: Hydraulic Fitting Manufacturer HyTech Engineers Issues Shares Worth ₹70 Crore, Files Papers...

IPO: Hydraulic Fitting Manufacturer HyTech Engineers Issues Shares Worth ₹70 Crore, Files Papers...