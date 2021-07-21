Treading with caution: Markets to remain under pressure over fear of higher valuations, COVID

High valuation along with fears over rising Covid-19 cases globally is expected to subdue the domestic equity indices in the remaining trade session of the ongoing week.

According to market watchers, inflationary and growth concerns will continue to impact investors' sentiments.

The key equity indices were closed on Wednesday on account of Eid.

For the week so far, NSE Nifty50 is down 1.83 per cent after making multiple tops on weekly charts in the 15,901-15,962 band.

Besides, market watchers, expect some mild recovery till the 15,962 level is not breached, however, possibility of a correction still remains.

Over the last three sessions, the NSE Nifty50 fell from a high of 15,962 to a low of 15,578, a fall of 2.4 per cent.

At the same time, BankNifty has fallen from a high of 35,977 to a low of 34,357, down by 4.5 per cent.