Transrail Lighting Secures New ₹412 Crore Orders, Takes Year's Intake To ₹2,021 crore

Transrail Lighting |

Mumbai: Transrail Lighting Ltd on Monday announced new orders totalling ₹412 crore for its core Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business. These new orders push the company's total order intake for the year to ₹2,021 crore, with an additional ₹409 crore in L1 orders.

Order Details

The new orders primarily involve domestic market projects for transmission line reconductoring. These projects will utilise high-performance carbon-core HTLS conductors manufactured by Transrail Lighting to increase the current carrying capacity of transmission lines.

Management Commentary

Randeep Narang, MD and CEO, said the new order wins increase the company's orderbook and expand its domestic presence in transmission line reconductoring projects using HTLS conductors. He noted that the Government's approval of Phase-III of the Green Energy Corridor will strengthen India's power infrastructure.

Business Outlook

Transrail Lighting expects profitable growth, citing increased manufacturing capacities for towers (184,400 MTPA) and conductors (40,800 KMPA). The company also pointed to favourable market conditions in both domestic and international T&D sectors.

Company Information

Transrail Lighting Ltd is listed on the BSE with scrip code 544317 and on the NSE with the symbol TRANSRAILL. The announcement was made on October 6, 2026.

Corporate Contact

For investor relations enquiries, Manasi Bodas can be reached at investor.relations@transraillighting.com.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.