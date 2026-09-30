Transrail Lighting Secures ₹574 Crore In New Orders, Total Orders For Year Reach ₹1,609 Crore

Transrail Lighting |

Mumbai: Transrail Lighting Limited, an EPC player in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) sector, on 30 September 2026, announced new orders worth over ₹574 crore. These orders are primarily for its core domestic T&D business.

Order Details

The new orders include projects for Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of Transmission Lines and reconductoring projects. They also involve the supply of HTLS Conductors from its factories and various poles.

HTLS Conductor Focus

A significant portion of these new orders comes from reconductoring Transmission Lines using carbon core HTLS conductors manufactured at its Silvassa plant. The company noted a 70% increase in its conductor manufacturing capacity.

Strategic Capacity Expansion

Transrail Lighting also stated it holds an L1 position for additional orders valued at ₹694 crore. The company has doubled its tower manufacturing capacity to 172,400 MTPA and increased conductor capacity by 70% to 40,800 KMPA to support its growing order book.

Management Statement

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, said the order wins reflect customer confidence in their engineering, manufacturing, and execution capabilities. He added that the HTLS reconductoring jobs demonstrate the company's construction excellence and product range.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.